Protesters asking for more protective equipment at Biloxi VA Medical Center

This morning, protesters stood- outside of the biloxi v-a - medical center asking for - changes for their employees.- the protesters are asking that- the v-a medical center provides- their employees with personal - protection gear.- some employees say they are - assigned only one surgical- mask per day and in some cases- one mask per week.- rally participants are also - asking that the v-a allows- telework for anyone who is able- to do so, in order to minimize- face-to-face contact, provide - safety leave for those exposed- to the virus and provide clear- communication and training for- all employees.- - "not only do employees risk the- chance of exposure, passing it- on to a veteran and other - veterans, they are- taking the same mask and going- from one room to another, that- - - - cannot be good for our- veterans."- "one of the main reasons we are- here is to bring awarness to- personal protective - equiptment and having pricely - and exactly what we need and- - - - more of it because it is really- crucial and having just a littl- bit now and a little bit then - one - mask, one ppe mask administered- per week is just not good - - - - enough, and it kind of gives a- red flag to are you actually- being safe when you dont have - enough of what- you need."- we reached out to the biloxi v-- this morning and this is their- response to the protest:- " the biloxi va is equipped - with essential items and- supplies, and - we are continually monitoring - the status of those - items to ensure a robust supply- chain.- the biloxi va is using ppe in - accordance with cdc guidelines,- and all employees have the- appropriate personal- protective equipment- ppe - , as per those guidelines.- biloxi va staff are performing- amazingly well during this- challenging time.

We thank and- salute those on the front lines- of this