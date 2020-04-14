Protesters asking for more protective equipment at Biloxi VA Medical Center

Global  

This morning protesters stood outside of the Biloxi VA Medical Center asking for changes for their employees.

This morning, protesters stood- outside of the biloxi v-a - medical center asking for - changes for their employees.- the protesters are asking that- the v-a medical center provides- their employees with personal - protection gear.- some employees say they are - assigned only one surgical- mask per day and in some cases- one mask per week.- rally participants are also - asking that the v-a allows- telework for anyone who is able- to do so, in order to minimize- face-to-face contact, provide - safety leave for those exposed- to the virus and provide clear- communication and training for- all employees.- - "not only do employees risk the- chance of exposure, passing it- on to a veteran and other - veterans, they are- taking the same mask and going- from one room to another, that- - - - cannot be good for our- veterans."- "one of the main reasons we are- here is to bring awarness to- personal protective - equiptment and having pricely - and exactly what we need and- - - - more of it because it is really- crucial and having just a littl- bit now and a little bit then - one - mask, one ppe mask administered- per week is just not good - - - - enough, and it kind of gives a- red flag to are you actually- being safe when you dont have - enough of what- you need."- we reached out to the biloxi v-- this morning and this is their- response to the protest:- " the biloxi va is equipped - with essential items and- supplies, and - we are continually monitoring - the status of those - items to ensure a robust supply- chain.- the biloxi va is using ppe in - accordance with cdc guidelines,- and all employees have the- appropriate personal- protective equipment- ppe - , as per those guidelines.- biloxi va staff are performing- amazingly well during this- challenging time.

We thank and- salute those on the front lines- of this




