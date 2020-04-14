Man Quits Steel Mill Job After 40 Years Over Coronavirus Worries Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:24s - Published now Man Quits Steel Mill Job After 40 Years Over Coronavirus Worries Homero Hinojosa took his retirement and left ArcelorMittal, amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and as the company also reduces staffing. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. 0

