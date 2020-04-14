Michelle Obama's Voter Registration Group Supports Mail-In Voting Obama and the non-partisan organization she co-chairs, When We All Vote, issued a statement in support of the practice on Monday.

Other Democrats have also called for states to expand mail-in and early voting, but President Trump and many Republicans oppose the idea.

President Trump thinks mail-in voting would be highly susceptible to voter fraud.

The legislation that When We All Vote supports would require states to offer absentee voting, allow ballots to be requested up to five days before an election and allow ballots to be requested electronically.