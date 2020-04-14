Michelle Obama's Voter Registration
Group Supports Mail-In Voting Obama and the non-partisan organization she
co-chairs, When We All Vote, issued a statement
in support of the practice on Monday.
When We All Vote, via statement When We All Vote, via statement When We All Vote, via statement Other Democrats have also called for states to
expand mail-in and early voting, but President
Trump and many Republicans oppose the idea.
President Trump thinks
mail-in voting would be highly
susceptible to voter fraud.
The legislation that When We All Vote supports would
require states to offer absentee voting, allow ballots
to be requested up to five days before an election
and allow ballots to be requested electronically.