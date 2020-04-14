Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michelle Obama's Voter Registration Group Supports Mail-In Voting

Michelle Obama's Voter Registration Group Supports Mail-In Voting

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Michelle Obama's Voter Registration Group Supports Mail-In Voting

Michelle Obama's Voter Registration Group Supports Mail-In Voting

Michelle Obama's Voter Registration Group Supports Mail-In Voting Obama and the non-partisan organization she co-chairs, When We All Vote, issued a statement in support of the practice on Monday.

When We All Vote, via statement When We All Vote, via statement When We All Vote, via statement Other Democrats have also called for states to expand mail-in and early voting, but President Trump and many Republicans oppose the idea.

President Trump thinks mail-in voting would be highly susceptible to voter fraud.

The legislation that When We All Vote supports would require states to offer absentee voting, allow ballots to be requested up to five days before an election and allow ballots to be requested electronically.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.