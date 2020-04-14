Who makes the call to reopen the country?

Care./// president trump is insisting to reopen the nation's economy by may first... possibly lifting stay at home order in some parts of the country.

But many state governor's have voice opposition to those plans.

So that got us wondering... who really has the power to reopen states?

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to break down the issue on a constituional level.

Annalise?

Live amy i'm here on first and third in rochester?

Two streets lined with shut down businesses.

While donald trump would like to see many storefronts like these open again as soon as early may?

Many governors?

Including tim walz?

Want to take a more cautious approach.

I spoke to a history instructor who has extensive knowledge on the consitution?

Bennett smith about the matter.

He explains that the constitution delegates some powers to the federal government?

But the 10th ammendment puts anything that isn't strictly under the power of the federal government into the hands of the states.

Constitutional ly health?

Welfare?

Safety?

And education orders fall under the "states" category.

So if states refuse to lift stay at home orders?

The president's power is limited.xxx we do have limited government, not unlimited, and that frankly was one of the key principals that forms the foundation for our constitutional government.

Its key that the president does not have too much power.

In fact, that was grave concern of the framers of the constitution smith thinks its important for americans to read the constitution for themselves.

While president trump concedes he has the power to reopen the country?

Constitutional ly?

That power is*not unlimited.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise.

If the president issues an executive order to open the country?

Or parts of it back up?

State governments may feel that goes against their reserve powers as states.

And if that happens the issue could go to the supreme court./// governor tim walz