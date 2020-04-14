Checking in on the food supply

Still being paid during the with meat processing plants including tyson having to close because of coronavirus exposure?

There's some concern about our nation's food supply.

Katie is here now with what former agriculture secretary and 40th iowa governor tom vilsack has to say about the concern.xxx george?

Vilsack says the country does*not have a food shortage... but rather?

A misaligniment of the supply and demand.

He says the coronavirus is causing a major disruption of the food supply... and with food services shutting down and people panic buying in grocery stores?

It makes sense.

Vilsack calls it a complicated situation.xxx i think we have to protect the workers at these plants to make sure we don't have any more disruption.

Secondly i think we need to get resources to people as quickly as possible.

Unemployment checks, those stimulus checks that the loans to small businesses, they need to get out so people feel more comfortable being able to purchase.

And then we have to basically take a look at ways in which we can help food banks vilsack wants people to know there is plenty of food being produced right now.

It's just a question of making sure we meet the supply and demand at the same point... vilsack also expressed hope this will make the nation appreciate the people on the front lines feeding us... including farmers?

Grocers?

