Watch: PM Modi, Maywati remember Dr BR Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:49s - Published
Nation remembered Dr BR Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary.

PM Modi remembered Ambedkar while addressing nation on lockdown extension.

BSP chief Mayawati also paid respect to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

President Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu, HM Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to Ambedkar.

BJP president JP Nadda and other politicos also paid respect to Ambedkar.

Dr BR Ambedkar is remembered for his efforts to abolishing untouchability from Indian society.

