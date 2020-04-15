Governor Brown introduces framework for reopening Oregon

Bwe want to recap some of the information we detailed in our 4 o'clock newscast.

You're seeing the key steps on your screen.

They include increasing testing capabilities and having enough medical equipment.

Joining us now live is newswatch 12's alicia rubin who has been working all afternoon to break down the governors address today and explains what it means for us in southern oregon.

Brian, our area is in a very unique situation, we are positioned right along the oregon/california border and as we all know, travel played a big role in the spread of this virus.

Today governor brown addressed her statement that was released yesterday, stating that she would be working in collaboration with the governors in washington and california to form an effective strategy to re-open the west coast as a whole.

"i also want to add that california gov.

Newsom and washington gov.

Inslee will be working to coordinate our efforts.

This virus doesn't recognize state boundaries.

We have to work together on a plan for reopening and we'll be talking regularly and sharing best practices and processes with our neighbors to the north and to the south" in a statement released yesterday, gov.

Brown announced that oregon, california and washington would make decisions surrounding the re-opening of the west coast based on science and "not politics."

She reiterated that statement today.

"we will gather input from health care proffesionals, public health experts, and from industries substantially impacted by the stay at home order.

We will take a look at specific sectors of the economy, restaurants and food service, retailers, childcare and personal services like hair and nail salons" governor brown said her plan here in oregon will involve meetings between business owners and health care professionals to determine how businesses can re-open while making sure everyone is safe -- that could look like more plastic patricians going up in workplaces and more requirements surrounding wearing masks and gloves ... those are all things that will be discussed and changes that we could see even as things get back to normal.

Governor brown concluded by saying that while we have to be careful, we cannot stand still.

You can find the governors entire address on our website, kdrv.com.

Reporting from home, alicia rubin, newswatch 12.

She released this statement following the governor's new conference today.

She says business are read to set up plans to operate within social distancing guidelines.

Representative drazan also said it should be done the oregon way.

She says we cannot give authority to other states.

This is in reference to the western states pact that was made by washington, california and oregon.

Governor brown addressed today, saying each state will have its own plan based on its needs.

