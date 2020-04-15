Gov. Brown unveils framework for easing COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon

Today... governor kate brown announced plans to slowly open up the state as part of a west coast pac with washington and california.

As kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy shows us...there is some push back from the white house.

Chynna--- the west coast governors said today in their respective press confernces that they will work together to reopen a region with more than 50 million people .

Originally the president said he has the power to open states...but switched his tone today... allowing governors to re- open their state on their own... but there is one condition.

Brown: "it's not going to be easy."

Governor kate brown tuesday... hinting life will return...but to a new normal.

Brown: "we all want to get back to work and return to life as normal as quickly as possible.

But the truth is, the best path forward is a cautious one."

This message echoed up and down the western seaboard by governor jay inslee of washington and gavin newsom of california.

Brown: "it'll take longer than we want.

Monitoring treatments and vaccine in relation to timeline.

For now this is what we have, and this is what we can do."

But trump today... pushing back agreeing to let governors to open on their own but with one condition.

Trump: " i will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a re- opening, and a very powerful re-opening."

Brown says opening will depend on the number of cases being reported a day... availability of ppe for health care workers and first responders... and an increase in testing, contract tracing and effective isolation.

Brown: "a path that proceeds gradually incrementally and carefully.

A path that relies on science and facts to determine each step forward."

America's top infectious disease specialist... doctor anthony faccui says not even our political leaders make the final call.

Fauci:"ultimately the virus is going to determine when we can really safely say reopen not only in general but in a particular location."

Chynna-- there is no timeline on when the west coast will re-open... brown says the first buisness to possibly reopen may be surgiecal procedures and dentist offices..

