Coronavirus Impacting Car Insurance Rates

She learned.

Here at state farm, i spoke to an insurance agent.

He told me the company's had fewer car insurance claims over the past month.

Now - they're one of several companies across the us offering credits that will reduce your premium by 15 to 30 percent.

Beau brooks/ state farm agent "people just aren't driving much now with the shelter in place implications."

Beau brooks works for state farm.

He tells me the company is applying a 25 percent credit to premiums for members who had car insurance between march 20th and may 31st.

Beau brooks/ state farm agent "our company is only as strong as our customer base so we want to make sure all the decisions are going to benefit them."

In late march - the consumer federation of america called for insurers to issue refunds or credits.

The organization said its unfair for people to be charged a premium that assumes they're still driving the same amount as before shelter in place orders were issued.

Rendi hernandez lives in huntsville.

She told me she was laid off a month ago, so she can't help her husband with their bills.

Rendi hernandez/ huntsville resident "i'm used to pitching in and helping with that and i'm kind of lucky that he is an essential worker but it's been hard.

I'm used to having my own money and doing my own thing."

She says she is thankful car insurance companies are offering a credit to lower premiums. rendi hernandez/ huntsville resident "everybody's going through rough times right now and every little bit helps."

Brooks says the credit for state farm customers won't show up until about june...but he hopes it helps.

Other companies are also offering credits.

Travelers insurance, allstate, geico and liberty mutual are all offering a 15 percent credit.

Progressive is offering 20 percent.

Beau brooks/ state farm agent "if you're wondering how am i going to pay this, i need to buy some food, then go buy your food because we can worry about the insurance stuff later."

Rendi hernandez/ huntsville resident "right now, i've seen more people with giving hearts and kind hearts than i've ever seen.

If you need help, just reach out."

Brooks also tells me state farm is pushing back due dates for people who need more time to pay bills.

And if you are struggling, you should reach out to your insurance company.

Live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31