Coronavirus Driving Down Insurance Rates; Some Companies Offering Discounts

Essential employees are enjoying a lack of traffic when they're headed to work.

According to a transportati on data company?

The number of daily commuters is down by almost 50 percent across the nation.

Car insurance companies are noticing a drop claims?

And some of them are passing those savings on to you.

Brian miller reports tonight from evansville.

Stay at home orders across the tristate are equaling a reduction in traffic...but as you can see from this time lapse...the world...and the cars on its streets and highways...not exactly coming to a standstill... with only what's supposed to be essential drivers behind the wheel, insurance companies are able to offer savings... up to 6.5 billion dollars over the next couple of months according to the consumer federation of america.... and with fewer cars out on the road, that means fewer wrecks, which effects local businesses that are still open, like here at gary's body shop nats body shop the number of estimates for body wor?

Dropping off recently gary "we're writing about half of what we do weekly so yeah it's down a little bit for us at the momen?

Nats body shop the work on damaged vehicles goes on... nats body shop we'll come back here to the shop in just a bit... first, let's get on the road again.... to show you this: more than 80 percent of insurance companies including state far?

Progressiv?

Geico, farmer?

Al?

State, liberty mutual and others are offering premium discounts or other savings...like credits to your bill... most of the discounts are automatic... nats body shop while the volume might be down... cars still being smashed.... nats body shop and fixed... even if it's a fraction of what they're used to dealing with... it's certainly not businesses as usua?for either daughter "it's been kind of boring since i don't really have anything to do."

Or daddy... "she's been with us everyday since schools out...."

But they agree on one thing "sophia i get to be with my mom and dad and spend time with my family."

Gary "hanging out everyday here with us so that's a good thing."

In evansville brian miller 44 news