Financial Focus: April 14, 2020

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.
McCarran Airport will receive a $195 million grant to assist with lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Small Business Administration has approved Square, Paypal and Intuit to be able to provide loans to small business during this time.
Amazon will start to ship through third-party sellers again next week, and the company plans to hire 75,000 more workers, about 800 of those jobs will be right here in Las Vegas.
Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.
Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.