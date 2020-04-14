Financial Focus: April 14, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:41s - Published now Financial Focus: April 14, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. McCarran Airport will receive a $195 million grant to assist with lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Administration has approved Square, Paypal and Intuit to be able to provide loans to small business during this time. Amazon will start to ship through third-party sellers again next week, and the company plans to hire 75,000 more workers, about 800 of those jobs will be right here in Las Vegas. Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union. Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News. 0

DOW IS UP...CLOSE TO -5- HUNDRED -59-.NASDAQ IS UP...-3- HUNDRED -23-.THE S-P -5- HUNDRED IS UP-84-.AND GAMING...BOYD UP ALMOST....-1-PERCENT... CAESARS UP....-2- PERCENT...M-G-M IS UP....-8- PERCENT....LAS VEGAS SANDS IS UP....-3- PERCENT.WYNN IS UP...-7- PERCENT...RED ROCK RESORTS IS UP...SLIGHTLY.MC-CARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTIS GETTING SOME FINANCIALSUPPORT.....DURING THE PANDEMIC.THE AIRPORT WILL RECEIVE.....A -1- HUNDRED -95- MILLIONDOLLAR GRANT.STATE REPRESENTATIVE...DINA TITUS..MADE THAT ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY.THE MONEY COMES FROM.....THE PASSING OF THE CORONA-VIRUSRELIEF PACKAGE...AND...WILL HELP COVER...LOST REVENUE.OTHER NEVADA AIRPORTS WILL ALSORECEIVE....SOME MONEY.THE SMALL BUSINESSADMINISTRATION HAS APPROVED..."PAYPAL"..."SQUARE"...AND "INTUIT" TO GIVE LOANS.....TO SMALL BUSINESSES.PAYPAL HAS ALREADY STARTEDACCEPTING APPLICATIONS.IT SAYS....IT'S PRIORITIZING....EXISTING CUSTOMERS.SQUARE AND INTUIT SAY....THEY'LL START DOING THE SAME...THIS WEEK.THE LOANS ARE BACKED.....BY THE GOVERNMENT...FORGIVABLE....IF EMPLOYERS MEET....CERTAIN REQUIREMENTS.-V"AMAZON" WILL SOON STARTSHIPPING ITEMS....FROM THIRD PARTY SELLERS....AGAIN.THE COMPANY HAD LIMITEDSHIPPING ITEMS.....FROM ITS WAREHOUSES DEEMED..."NON-ESSENTIAL." A SPOKESPERSONSAYS....AMAZON WILL CONTINUE TOPRIORITIZE....THE ESSENTIAL ITEMS...BUT IT'S READY TO RE-STOCK SOMEPRODUCTS....FROM THIRD PARTIES.....STARTING LATER THIS WEEK.AMAZON ALSO PLANS ON HIRING....-75- THOUSAND MORE WORKERS.-8- HUNDRED OF THEM....IN NEVADA!





