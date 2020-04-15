Global  

Day 22: MHA issues new lockdown rules, relaxations likely post April 20th | Oneindia News

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued revised guidelines on India's second phase of battling coronavirus.

Sterner measures will remain and relaxations have been proposed post a review on April 20th.

We take you through the details.

