India tries to boost rural economy in relaxations under lockdown 2.0 | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:12s - Published 1 hour ago India tries to boost rural economy in relaxations under lockdown 2.0 | Oneindia News Revised rules make few more exemptions to lockdown; Post April 20th review economic activity may resume in non-hotspots; MHA lists activities that could be permitted post April 20th; Flights, trains, buses and metro rail services remain suspended; Man allegedly behind Bandra migrants gathering arrested; US president Trump halts aid to WHO for failing to control coronavirus crisis and more news #IndiaLockdown 0

