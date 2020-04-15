Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India tries to boost rural economy in relaxations under lockdown 2.0 | Oneindia News

India tries to boost rural economy in relaxations under lockdown 2.0 | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:12s - Published
India tries to boost rural economy in relaxations under lockdown 2.0 | Oneindia News

India tries to boost rural economy in relaxations under lockdown 2.0 | Oneindia News

Revised rules make few more exemptions to lockdown; Post April 20th review economic activity may resume in non-hotspots; MHA lists activities that could be permitted post April 20th; Flights, trains, buses and metro rail services remain suspended; Man allegedly behind Bandra migrants gathering arrested; US president Trump halts aid to WHO for failing to control coronavirus crisis and more news #IndiaLockdown

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.