Till Day 26 of lockdown, no new case in 22 districts across 12 state since 14 days | Oneindia News

COVID-19 CASES IN INDIA BREACH 15000 MARK, 507 DEAD.

UNION HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS COVID-19 RECOVERY RATE IMPROVING AT 14.19%.

22 DISTRICTS IN 12 STATES HAVEN'T REPORTED ANY CASE IN 14 DAYS.

RAJNATH SINGH CHAIRS MEET ON RESTARTING THE ECONOMY.

AMIT SHAH REVIEWS FUNCTIONING OF COVID-19 WAR ROOM.

