Covid-19: States divided over extentending the lockdown beyond May 3rd | Oneindia News

Addressing the country on Sunday in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said we are in the midst of a war and every Indian is a soldier in this fight.

As India continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak amid a nationwide lockdown, some states are considering the option of extending the shutdown beyond May 3 while some others are in favour of restricting it to containment zones and their buffer areas and not the entire districts.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, recorded its biggest single-day spike with 811 new cases on Saturday.

With this, the total number of cases in the state have gone up to 7,628 cases