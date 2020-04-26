Covid-19: States divided over extentending the lockdown beyond May 3rd | Oneindia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Addressing the country on Sunday in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said we are in the midst of a war and every Indian is a soldier in this fight.

As India continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak amid a nationwide lockdown, some states are considering the option of extending the shutdown beyond May 3 while some others are in favour of restricting it to containment zones and their buffer areas and not the entire districts.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, recorded its biggest single-day spike with 811 new cases on Saturday.

With this, the total number of cases in the state have gone up to 7,628 cases and other news #MannKiBaat #CoronavirusLockdown #CoronavirusOutbreak

