Health Ministry: Coronavirus cases in India cross the 27,000 mark, recovery rate at 22.17%
|
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Health Ministry: Coronavirus cases in India cross the 27,000 mark, recovery rate at 22.17%
Number of #coronavirus cases in India rises to 27,892.
1396 NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS, THE RECOVERY RATE HAS IMPROVED increased to 22.17%., 6184 PEOPLE CURED.
NO NEW CASE IN 85 DISTRICTS FROM 25 STATES AND UTs IN THE LAST 14 DAYS.
NEARLY 2000- 80 % OF THE MANDIS ARE OPEN IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday issued a revised advisory to state governments regarding Rapid Antibody Blood tests for coronavirus and asked them to stop using kits from two Chinese companies.
In a letter addressed to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, the ICMR said that RT-PCR throat/nasal swab test “is the best use for diagnosis of Covid-19 and more news