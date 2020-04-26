India reports more than 26,000 cases, recovery nearly 68 per cent cases in 27 districts | Oneindia

India recorded 1,990 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - its biggest single-day spike so far - taking the total to 26, 496, including 824 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

Forty-nine deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported from different parts of the country in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 68 percent of the COVID-19 cases have been reported from 27 districts, the government data shows, indicating that the virus is spreading in clusters.

These "high load districts" are spread across the states and union territories worst hit by the outbreak - Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, among others.

In Maharashtra, which has reported India's 13.8 per cent of COVID-19 cases, 47.6 per cent cases are from Mumbai