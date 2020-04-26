Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India reports more than 26,000 cases, recovery nearly 68 per cent cases in 27 districts | Oneindia

India reports more than 26,000 cases, recovery nearly 68 per cent cases in 27 districts | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:29s - Published
India reports more than 26,000 cases, recovery nearly 68 per cent cases in 27 districts | Oneindia

India reports more than 26,000 cases, recovery nearly 68 per cent cases in 27 districts | Oneindia

India recorded 1,990 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - its biggest single-day spike so far - taking the total to 26, 496, including 824 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

Forty-nine deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported from different parts of the country in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 68 percent of the COVID-19 cases have been reported from 27 districts, the government data shows, indicating that the virus is spreading in clusters.

These "high load districts" are spread across the states and union territories worst hit by the outbreak - Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, among others.

In Maharashtra, which has reported India's 13.8 per cent of COVID-19 cases, 47.6 per cent cases are from Mumbai AND OTHER NEWS #Covid #CoronavirusLockdown #CoronavirusOutbreak

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.