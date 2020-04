President, PM, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut in COVID-19 fight | Oneindia News

AS INDIA ON MONDAY REPORTED 109 DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, WITH POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES RISING TO 4067.

THE UNION CABINET CHAIRED BY PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON MONDAY CLEARED AN ORDINANCE TO SLASH SALARIES OF PARLIAMENTARIANS AND MINISTERS BY 30 PER CENT FOR ONE YEAR TO FUND THE BATTLE AGAINST CORONAVIRUS DISEASE.

NCP CHIEF SHARAD PAWAR HAS SAID THAT AUTHORITIES IN DELHI SHOULD NOT HAVE GIVEN PERMISSION TO THE TABLIGHI JAMAAT FOR HOLDING AN INTERNATIONAL CONGREGATION AT NIZAMUDDIN IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL BETWEEN MARCH 13 AND 15 AMID THE OUTBREAK OF THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE.

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON MONDAY POINTED OUT TO CRICKETER-TURNED-BJP MP GAUTAM GAMBHIR THAT THE NEED OF THE HOUR FOR THE CAPITAL IS NOT FUNDS TO DEAL WITH THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK BUT MAKING PROTECTIVE GEAR AVAILABLE FOR THOSE IN THE FRONTLINE IN THE FIGHT.

And more news