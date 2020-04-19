Covid-19 | Goa hits zero cases; Telangana extends lockdown: Top 10 updates

From Goa announcing that all its Covid-19 patients had recovered, to Telangana extending the lockdown beyond May 3 - here are the top 10 updates regarding the pandemic sweeping the globe.

The Covid case count has breached the 2,000 mark in the national capital.

Cases have also jumped in Maharashtra, the hardest-hit state in India.

Meanwhile, the Union government said that 54 districts haven't reported any new cases in the last 2 weeks.

Also, the secretary of a senior Ayushmaan Bharat official has been infected, as per reports.

Watch the full video for the other big updates on the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus outbreak.