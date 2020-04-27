PM Modi indicates lockdown likely to be extended in hotspots after May 3 | Oneindia News
|
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:53s - Published
PM Modi indicates lockdown likely to be extended in hotspots after May 3 | Oneindia News
India likely to extend lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots; PM tells CMs 'economy is good' and 'no need to worry'; Rahul Gandhi slams profiteers allegedly selling rapid test kits at inflated prices; Critical care infra gravely short in UP, Bihar and Assam; Kerala green zones report fresh coronavirus cases; Will Kim Jong Un's sister take over the reins?
