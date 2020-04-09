First doctor death due to COVID-19 reported in India from Indore | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:31s - Published 1 hour ago First doctor death due to COVID-19 reported in India from Indore | Oneindia News Odisha extends lockdown till April 30th, recommends samte to Centre; India reports first COVID-19 related death of a doctor; Man allegedly lynched in Delhi's Bawana on suspicion of conspiracy to spread COVID-19; Delhi & Noida COVID-19 hotspots identified and sealed; Trump and Bolsonaro praise PM Modi's leadership after India releases hydroxychloroquine and more news #COVID19 0

