First doctor death due to COVID-19 reported in India from Indore | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:31s - Published
Odisha extends lockdown till April 30th, recommends samte to Centre; India reports first COVID-19 related death of a doctor; Man allegedly lynched in Delhi's Bawana on suspicion of conspiracy to spread COVID-19; Delhi & Noida COVID-19 hotspots identified and sealed; Trump and Bolsonaro praise PM Modi's leadership after India releases hydroxychloroquine and more news #COVID19

