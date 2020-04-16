Rahul Gandhi calls for aggressive and strategic testing to beat virus | Oneindia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:13s - Published
Rahul Gandhi stresses need for more testing to control coronavirus; PM Modi and Finance minister hold meet amid concerns over the economy; IMF praises India's proactive decision over lockdown despite economic ramifications; Most large cities are marked hotspots for COVID-19; 72 quarantined after Pizza delivery agent tests positive; Google to freeze hiring in 2020 and more news #IndiaLockdown

