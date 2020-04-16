'Lockdown a pause button, need to maximise testing': Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19

Rahul Gandhi addressed the media over India's battle with COVID-19.
The Congress MP said that lockdown was just a temporary and preventive measure and added that the govt needs to have a strategy for the post lockdown phase.
Rahul also said that testing is the biggest weapon to tackle the crisis.
He also added that while he differs with PM Modi on several things, he does not want to politicise the battle against COVID-19 crisis and called on everyone to unite in the battle against the virus.
