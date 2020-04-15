Global  

Watch: BJP'S 'game-changer' claim Vs Rahul Gandhi's 'nowhere in game' counter

Politics has escalated over PM Modi's speech to the nation on Tuesday morning.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that mass testing is the only way to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and added that India is nowhere in the game, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Modi government's decision to extend the lockdown will be a game-changer in the country's battle against COVID-19.

