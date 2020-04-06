COVID-19 containment narrows down to 62 districts with 80% cases | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:10s - Published 1 hour ago COVID-19 containment narrows down to 62 districts with 80% cases | Oneindia News India traces 80% COVID-19 cases to 62 districts, lockdown likely to remain in these hotspots; ICMR to get 7 lakh raoid test kits by April 8th; Govt estimates medical equipment needed in next 2 months, ropes in industries to supply the demand; Tiger in New York Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 and more news #BJPat40 #TigerTestsPositive 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this