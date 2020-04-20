UP CM Yogi Adityanath to skip father's funeral amid Coronavirus lockdown | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:54s - Published 1 hour ago UP CM Yogi Adityanath to skip father's funeral amid Coronavirus lockdown | Oneindia News China complains against India's moves to protect its companies from hostile takeover; Central teams may be deployed to states to check violation of lockdown measures; Partial ease in lockdown from April 20th, some rural industries start operations; Yogi Adityanath skips father's funeral to respect lockdown and more news 0

