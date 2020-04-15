New ozone hole found above the Arctic

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Researchers have discovered an unusually large hole in the ozone layer above the Arctic.

According to observations from the European Space Agency, a new ozone hole has been spotted above the Arctic.

The hole covers less than 1 million square kilometers.

The Antarctic hole, on the other hand, can extend to around 20 to 25 million square kilometers.

The ESA explains that during this polar winter, strong westerly winds from the polar vortex trapped cold air over the North Pole.

When the polar winter ended, the heat from the first sunlight over the Arctic triggered ozone depletion, causing this unusual mini-hole to form.

This type of ozone hole formation is different from that of the Antarctic ozone hole which appears every year due to extremely cold temperatures and pollution derived from human activity.

This type of ozone hole formation is different from that of the Antarctic ozone hole which appears every year due to extremely cold temperatures and pollution derived from human activity.