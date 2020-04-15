Billie Eilish to adopt dog she's been fostering amid coronavirus lockdown Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published now Billie Eilish to adopt dog she's been fostering amid coronavirus lockdown Billie Eilish has "failed" at fostering a puppy on lockdown, revealing she has decided to adopt the dog instead. 0

