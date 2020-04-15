Indian artists paint coronavirus graffiti on roads to encourage people to stay home

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:48s - Published
To encourage people to stay at home and spread awareness about the coronavirus, a group of artists in India have come together and painted giant coronavirus graffiti on roads.

To encourage people to stay at home and spread awareness about the coronavirus, a group of artists in India have come together and painted giant coronavirus graffiti on roads.

Footage filmed on April 12 shows the artists painting the graffiti on a road in Chennai, India.




