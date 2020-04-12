Stray animals going hungry during Indian coronavirus lockdown

Stray animals in India are seen in increasingly desperate conditions as they are unable to get food during the national lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Footage shot in Delhi on April 10 shows dogs, monkeys and cattle rummaging through rubbish piles in the streets and from a few people who feed them.

With public establishments shutting down and people under home quarantine, thousands of stray animals in the country that depend on restaurants and open markets are having a hard time finding food.

The roads have been emptied of humans now and with nobody to feed them, many of these animals might simply starve to death.

Considering this, the Delhi Government is now allowing people to collect feeder passes so that they can step out and feed these hungry creatures.