Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kind people provide food for starving animals during Indian lockdown

Kind people provide food for starving animals during Indian lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 07:15s - Published
Kind people provide food for starving animals during Indian lockdown

Kind people provide food for starving animals during Indian lockdown

The countrywide lockdown in India to combat coronavirus has led to starvation among many stray animals that are unable to obtain food.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kind people provide food for starving animals during Indian lockdown

The countrywide lockdown in India to combat coronavirus has led to starvation among many stray animals that are unable to obtain food.

However in this difficult time many people are coming out of their homes to feed these hungry animals.

One, a man named Sunil in the city of Kaithal, Haryana, comes out every day to feed various cows, dogs and monkeys.

Video filmed on April 12th shows Sunil coming out and monkeys and other animals approaching him for food.

Sunil commented: "In this difficult time more people should come forward to feed animals."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jo21243356

Johnny1878 @PaulCottle @RB_London_RB @talkSPORT @piersmorgan I personally disagree with footballers and billionaires who refus… https://t.co/ZNm5sQLPZR 48 minutes ago

SParamarsh

SATHIK paramarsh @DrKumarVishwas Sir I know NGO helping 150 poor people in West Bengal , provide food 365 days , in Corona crises nu… https://t.co/UDPT32vtMu 14 hours ago

ggo0megaFAN

M ⚖️☀️⚜️🎄 RT @seblev3: @ggo0megaFAN Wet market is directly link to the incapacity of the gouvernement to provide and distribut food like it should. (… 1 day ago

seblev3

Sebastien Levesque @ggo0megaFAN Wet market is directly link to the incapacity of the gouvernement to provide and distribut food like i… https://t.co/oMzvHsKlgt 1 day ago

theerinmorris

Erin Morris RT @paytonrmorris: Just a friendly reminder to please be kind to your essential workers (people who work in food, healthcare, childcare, et… 1 day ago

BearWithLee

Lee Bear @EE MANY PEOPLE ARE FRONT LINE WORKERS & NOT NHS,MANY ARE SUPPORT STAFF RISKING THEIR OWN HEALTH TO PROVIDE CARE FO… https://t.co/gFt1VrpxHd 2 days ago

Via6Via

Full-Time Democrat-Resister-Animal Lover @painting_tlc @UncleSaltyJr1 I for one am glad I grew up poor. Made me the kind, caring, and compassionate man I am… https://t.co/o9OYKBOVpV 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.