India Post turns lifesaver, delivers COVID-19 kits & medicines in remote areas

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:26s
India Post turns lifesaver, delivers COVID-19 kits & medicines in remote areas

India Post turns lifesaver, delivers COVID-19 kits & medicines in remote areas

India Post is lending support in providing services like delivering life saving medicines to patients living in remote areas amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The Indian Postal Services is also rendering pension to people through Aadhar enabled payment system.

The postal service has moved several consignments like ventilators and medicines across the country.

Each postal circle has a nodal officer to look into the process.

On hygiene front, the Indian postal service is adhering to Health Ministry guidelines.

India Post is also providing groceries and food packets to needy by using their own resources & funding.

India is under a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

