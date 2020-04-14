India extends world's biggest lockdown

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:43s
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14) extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.

Libby Hogan reports.

India's hosting the world's largest coroanvirus lockdown and that's now being extended until May 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday (April 14) more than a billion people will face limits for at least a few more weeks.

(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) INDIAN PRIME MINISTER, NARENDRA MODI, SAYING: "Till May 3, every Indian will have to stay in lockdown.

I request all Indians that we stop the coronavirus from spreading to other areas." As Modi spoke, the number of people infected with coronavirus reached over 10,000.

But health experts fear the number is much higher due to low testing.

And the lockdown has already thrown India's poorest into a state of desperation.

Migrant Karan Kuman chose to stay in a cramped dormitory with other labourers, waiting for his wages and documents.

The four dollars a day he was earning fed his five children, wife and ageing parents.

And now, he's in employment limbo: Karan's contractor is holding onto his paperwork until their construction site reopens.

(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) DAILY WAGE LABOURER STRANDED WITHOUT ANY WORK AMID A 21-DAY NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN , KARAN KUMAR, SAYING: "She (my wife) asked, 'How long will you wait for your wages?

Leave everything and get back here.

The moment the lockdown is lifted, you leave the money and come here and we will live together with our children and family.

No matter what happens, we will be together.

Even if we are hungry or thirsty, we will be hungry together." The prospect of dying from hunger or the virus is a stark reality that many face.

Although India's relief package promises some free food for roughly 800 million people economists and activists say few of those in need are registered with the federal food welfare scheme, or have the paperwork needed to secure benefits.

They fear the lockdown may push many more people into poverty, with a 3 trillion dollar economy put on ice.




