Watch: PM Modi explains the biggest lesson COVID-19 has taught India

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sarpanchs  from across the country on National Panchayati Raj day.

PM Modi said that the biggest lesson COVID-19 had taught India was about the need to be self-reliant.

He said that villages, districts, states should be self-dependent for their needs.

The count of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now crossed 23,000.

India is under lockdown till 3 May, 2020.

