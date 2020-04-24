Watch: PM Modi explains the biggest lesson COVID-19 has taught India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sarpanchs from across the country on National Panchayati Raj day.

PM Modi said that the biggest lesson COVID-19 had taught India was about the need to be self-reliant.

He said that villages, districts, states should be self-dependent for their needs.

The count of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now crossed 23,000.

India is under lockdown till 3 May, 2020.

