Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra recorded 552 Covid-19 cases in one day on April 19.

It is the single biggest jump in the country since the outbreak.

Maharashtra's cases now stand at 4200, the highest for any Indian state.

Mumbai alone recorded 456 cases on Sunday, remaining districts recording 96 cumulatively.

Maharashtra has recorded 223 deaths so far, and has discharged 507 patients.

