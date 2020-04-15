Global  

Ticketmaster refund policy sparks outrage

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Ticketmaster refund policy sparks outrage
Ticketmaster is facing outrage after a change in its refund policy.
CLAIMED THE COMPANY CHANGEDWORDING IN ITS REFUND POLICY.THE POLICY USED TO SAY REFUNDSQUOTE "ARE AVAILABLE IF YOUREVENT IS POSTPONED, RESCHEDULEDOR CANCELED." THE WEBSITE NOWONLY ADDRESSES CANCELLATIONS.TICKET MASTER SAID IN ASTATEMENT TO U-S-A TODAY THATTHEY MERELY CHANGED THEWORDING, BUT THAT THE POLICY ONPOSTPONED EVENTS HAS REMAINEDCONSISTENT.A NEW TOOL THAT SHOWS HOW WELLPEOPLE ARE FOLLOWING SOCIAL




Steven_Grubb_69

Steven Grubb 'Absolutely revolting': Ticketmaster quietly clarifies COVID-19 refund policy, sparks outrage https://t.co/A0ZyEWmUaJ via @usatoday 2 hours ago

itsYourGrace

Grace Vasquez RT @news6wkmg: Ticketmaster made an online change in the wording of its refund policy amid a wave of coronavirus-related event cancelations… 2 hours ago

wrblnews3

WRBL News 3 Ticketmaster refund policy sparks outrage https://t.co/nq8lXaAigW https://t.co/leLlaD4Pyx 3 hours ago

X4Guitar

The X4 Guitar https://t.co/scylRqDg5k Ticketmaster Sparks Outrage & Accusations of Changing Refund Policy in Wake of Coronavirus… https://t.co/JGdAvzVx8s 5 hours ago

nascarfankly

Kevin from Va 'Absolutely revolting': Ticketmaster quietly clarifies COVID-19 refund policy, sparks outrage https://t.co/IvryYluHxR 5 hours ago

dianeinla

Diane in LA- Los Angeles not Lower Alabama @SamOnTV so I mentioned this to you specifically about the Eagles in a comment to a post yesterday and then someone… https://t.co/leuCWC5U2P 9 hours ago

LacheleB17

Lachele Marie Welp looks like 2 me like #Ticketmaster is trying 2 save themselves from going under. Because they like "F" this… https://t.co/1WgX4xh7nY 10 hours ago

LifeOfEddieB

Eddie B RT @digitalfeedtv: Ticketmaster Sparks Outrage After Changing Refund Policy in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/u94OwkK3Ul https:/… 10 hours ago

