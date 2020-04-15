Global  

Spain's Testing Up, Daily COVID-19 Deaths Down

According to Reuters, on Wednesday Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised more coronavirus testing in hopes that it would help the decline of COVID-19.

Spain has started to see a decline in daily COVID-19 deaths, which has allowed them to slowly start lifting stay at home lockdowns.

Sanchez explained, "Spain is already one of the countries making the most daily tests.

More than 20,000, and we are increasing the number.

