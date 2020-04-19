UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet: minister

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said that though the death rate and rate of infection were "flattening", the government was not "absolutely certain we are on a downward trajectory".

The British government has been criticized for not providing enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to medical staff.

Gove said more PPE would be arriving.

Data released on Saturday (April 18) showed an increase of 888 deaths in 24 hours, higher than in recent days but lower than the highest daily death toll - 980 - seen just over a week ago.

The UK implemented a lockdown nearly four weeks ago.

The country has seen more than 15,000 deaths, the fifth highest national death toll in a pandemic linked to at least 150,000 deaths worldwide.