UK deaths near 9,000, no sign of lockdown easing

Cases of the new coronavirus have not yet reached their peak in the UK - meaning tight lockdown restrictions won't be easing any time soon - Britain's health minister said on Saturday (April 11).

The death toll in hospitals across the country stood at almost 9,000 as of Friday (April 10) - with more than 980 fatalities recorded.

A figure which exceeded the deadliest day so far in Italy - the country worst hit by the virus - and Britain's worst day yet.

Among those infected is Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who is recovering in hospital after spending three days in an intensive care unit.

His office said he was improving - and back on his feet, but that his recovery was still at an early stage.

It is unclear how long he will be incapacitated for.

Britain imposed a lockdown three weeks ago in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The government has come under increasing pressure to detail how long the strict measures on movement will last, with people forced to stay at home and many businesses unable to operate.

On Friday (April 10), health minister Matt Hancock insisted Britons avoid going out in the spring sunshine over Easter.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH HEALTH MINISTER, MATT HANCOCK, SAYING: "This Easter will be another test of the nation's resolve.

It's the time of year when people normally come together.

But, however warm the weather, however tempting your local beach or park.

We need everyone to stay at home because in hospitals across the country NHS staff are battling day and night to keep desperately sick people breathing." The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached at least 100,000 on Friday, as cases passed 1.6 million, according to a Reuters tally.