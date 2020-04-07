No new deaths for China, Wuhan lockdown easing

Global  

Mainland China saw no new deaths for the first time on Tuesday, and reported a drop in new coronavirus cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners to curb imported infections.

Lauren Anthony reports.

China marked a massive milestone on Tuesday (April 7).

It's seen no new deaths as a result of the new coronavirus.

Mainland China also reported a drop in new cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners.

In the central city of Wuhan, once the epicenter of the outbreak, lockdown measures are finally easing.

It's due to allow people to leave the city via road, rail, and air on Wednesday (April 8).

And more non-essential businesses will open their doors once again.

Providing the first glimpse of what life could be like after at least two months indoors.

Wuhan has reported only two new confirmed cases in the last 14 days.

Overall, China had around 32 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday (April 6) - all of which involved travelers arriving from overseas.

Mainland China saw the peak of its infections in February.

And with that behind them, authorities have turned their attention to imported cases - and asymptomatic patients - who show no symptoms but can still pass on the virus.

China shut its borders to foreigners as the virus spread globally, though most imported cases have been Chinese nationals returning from abroad.

It has also started testing all international arrivals for the virus this month.

China reported 30 new asymptomatic cases on Monday, nine of which involved incoming travelers.

And at least 1,033 asymptomatic patients were under medical observation.




