Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent

China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent

China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent

The revised death toll in Wuhan is 3,869, representing an increase of 1,290 people

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StephenMcDonell

Stephen McDonell @iDuckman @christhemusic @ElzMo3008 @Robedon08 Coronavirus: China outbreak city Wuhan raises death toll by 50% https://t.co/HpF7fFkAYb 23 minutes ago

pratseva

Eva Prats Coronavirus: China outbreak city Wuhan raises death toll by 50% https://t.co/p6wTwYSMid 31 minutes ago

jotalogp

Jota RT @HillelNeuer: China raises number of Wuhan coronavirus fatalities by 50%, confirming the regime once again suppressed unfavorable data.… 2 hours ago

Malcolamxx

Congressi RT @UNWatch: China raises number of Wuhan coronavirus fatalities by 50%, confirming that Beijing suppressed data to push narrative of defea… 3 hours ago

RealDillonRW007

Dillon R. Williams DE d.dizzle RT @balleralert: China Raises Coronavirus Death Toll in Wuhan By 50 Percent https://t.co/Yz5V8vlm5K https://t.co/qwwzizCefz 3 hours ago

doggymama555

Kathy Campbell China Suddenly Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent After Repeatedly Defending Data https://t.co/7B8Eub5T8C 5 hours ago

PennyDances

⛈Noodle🇺🇸🇺🇸🌹💫 RT @ckkirsch1: I seriously doubt the validity of China’s new coronavirus totals. Be that as it may, America and the world needs to continue… 5 hours ago

terracotta05

Constantino Republican China Suddenly Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent After Repeatedly Defending Data https://t.co/o9GGMJmhWw 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.