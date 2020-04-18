Global  

Trump says China must have world's highest death toll

President Donald Trump said he is "not happy with China" and suggested they are not being transparent about the number of virus-related deaths they've had in the country.

Mr Trump also cast doubts on whether the coronavirus started in bats.

