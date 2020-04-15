Covid-19 | Gujarat MLA infected; cops probe Whatsapp train rumour: 10 updates

Global  

From a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly contracting the Covid-19 illness, to a massive migrant crisis in Mumbai - here are the top 10 updates on the outbreak of the Coronavirus infection in India.

The gathering of hundreds of migrant workers in Mumbai, seeking a way home, has sparked a political war of words, apart from causing a major health scare.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has cut India's GDP growth rate projection in 2020 to 1.9%.

Also, actor Shah Rukh Khan has donated 25,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to frontline workers in Maharashtra.

Watch the full video for the other top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

