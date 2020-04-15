Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dwayne Johnson teases details for Hobbs and Shaw 2

Dwayne Johnson teases details for Hobbs and Shaw 2

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Dwayne Johnson teases details for Hobbs and Shaw 2

Dwayne Johnson teases details for Hobbs and Shaw 2

Dwayne Johnson teases details for Hobbs and Shaw 2 The star has teased "villains, anti-heroes and heroes all across the board" for 'Hobbs & Shaw 2'.

The actor - who reprised the role of Luke Hobbs opposite Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw for last year's 'Fast & Furious' spin-off - has given some details about the upcoming sequel.

Speaking on Instagram, he revealed: He added: Last month, Dwayne confirmed a follow-up to the action blockbuster was in the works.

He said at the time:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.