10 Fastest Growing and Declining Product Sales Since COVID-19 Hit America With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many to remain at home for weeks at a time, online shopping has become a primary means of gathering supplies in the U.S. Stackline, a retail intelligence firm, recently analyzed online sales across the country and found the product categories experiencing the fastest growth and decline since the beginning of the pandemic.

Here are the top 5 e-commerce product categories on either end of the shopping spectrum, compared to this same time last year.

1.

Disposable Gloves - 670% increase 2.

Bread Machines - 652% increase 3.

Cough Medicine - 535% increase 4.

Soups - 397% increase 5.

Rice & Dried Grains - 386% increase 6.

Luggage - 77% decrease 7.

Briefcases - 77% decrease 8.

Cameras - 64% decrease 9.

Men’s Swimwear - 64% decrease 10.

Bridal Wear - 63% decrease