10 Fastest Growing and Declining Product
Sales Since COVID-19 Hit America With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many to remain at
home for weeks at a time, online shopping has become a
primary means of gathering supplies in the U.S. Stackline, a retail intelligence firm, recently analyzed
online sales across the country and found the product
categories experiencing the fastest growth and decline
since the beginning of the pandemic.
Here are the top 5 e-commerce product
categories on either end of the shopping spectrum,
compared to this same time last year.
1.
Disposable Gloves - 670% increase 2.
Bread Machines - 652% increase 3.
Cough Medicine - 535% increase 4.
Soups - 397% increase 5.
Rice & Dried Grains - 386% increase 6.
Luggage - 77% decrease 7.
Briefcases - 77% decrease 8.
Cameras - 64% decrease 9.
Men’s Swimwear - 64% decrease 10.
Bridal Wear - 63% decrease