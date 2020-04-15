Alex Trebek Writes Memoir

Global  

Longtime Jeopardy!

Host and television icon Alex Trebek reflects on his life and career in a new book called, "The Answer Is...: Reflections On My Life"

"I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," the Jeopardy! star writes in an excerpt from his memoir.

Kevin Gill RT @FRANKFMMAINE: "I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," the Jeopardy! star w… 4 hours ago

WPEC CBS12 News “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” Trebek writes… https://t.co/Io6We5mxyd 4 hours ago

WSBT “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” Trebek writes… https://t.co/mL6Hhd7pYV 5 hours ago

FRANK 107.5 "I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," the Jeopardy!… https://t.co/FL2GKLJv5D 6 hours ago

BadgerDave RT @Suntimes: “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” Trebek writes in an exce… 7 hours ago

Chicago Sun-Times “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” Trebek writes… https://t.co/CIYy4UM5xY 7 hours ago

ABC 13 News - WSET Alex Trebek, diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir. “I want people to know a… https://t.co/SDndSbjEwN 7 hours ago

