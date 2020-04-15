Global  

Meek Mill, Justin Bieber and More Take on Michael Rubin's 'All In Challenge' to Raise Relief Funds | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin launched his “All In Challenge” on Tuesday (April 14), aiming to to raise money to provide food across the country amid the coronavirus crisis.

biiieeebss

biebs RT @TMZ: Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, Magic Johnson Join All In Challenge for COVID-19 Relief https://t.co/9arnbaZnCo 1 minute ago

biiieeebss

biebs RT @barstoolsports: Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill & Others Are Auctioning Off Insane Experiences To Raise Money For COVID-19 Relief… 2 minutes ago

abc7newsbayarea

ABC7 News As a part of the #AllInChallenge sweeping the internet, stars are giving away their possessions or providing once-i… https://t.co/jgEQlg0xBG 40 minutes ago

BanxGot

FijiGotBanx👑 RT @RapUp: Meek Mill is raising money for COVID-19 relief by donating his Rolls-Royce Phantom #ALLINCHALLENGE https://t.co/huaA6Kl7y7 https… 1 hour ago

ABC11_WTVD

ABC11 EyewitnessNews All In Challenge: Meek Mill donates Rolls-Royce, Justin Bieber offers serenade for coronavirus relief https://t.co/LOhzUTphhW 1 hour ago

Chris_1791

Chris All In Challenge: Meek Mill donates Rolls-Royce, Justin Bieber offers serenade for coronavirus relief… https://t.co/o1Z4CpE846 1 hour ago

jameslu920

JamesLu RT @RollingStone: Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro joined the All in Challenge for coronavirus relief, offering a walk-on role in their… 2 hours ago

