Midmorning With Aundrea - April 17, 2020 (Part 2)

Celebrities are coming together to raise money to fight hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.

It's called the "al in challenge," and as chris martinez tells us, the effort is already bringing in a lot of cash.

Nats&bieber: "i jus wanted to say that i'm going to join the all in challenge&" pop star justin bieber made that announcement on twitter - joining a growing list of celebrities auctioning off experiences to raise money for people in need.

Nats: bieber: "i fl to the winner's home and i sing them one less lonely girl."

It's called the 'all in challenge' - a fundraiser created by businessman michael rubin - who was looking for a way to spread hope.

Nats& - michael rubin instagram page - "togethe what we wanna do is literally build the largest movement with all the best entertainers, celebrities&" nats&robin thicke singing& each person who accepts the challenge - must then challenge someone else to take part - and create a fan experience that will be auctioned off.

The money raised will help feed the elderly, children and workers on the frontline of the coronavirus fight.

Nats&kevin hart instagram video: " accept the all in challenge - that's right - i accept it!"

Kevin hart announced he's in on instagram - offering a speaking role in his next film.

Nats&kevin hart& "i'm creating th next big movie star.

You can be the next denzel, or the next kerry washington."

Ellen degeneres is also 'all in'& nats& ellen: "someone wh donates at least twenty five dollar will get the chance to be my co-host for a show&" the growing list of experiences includes a walk on role in a martin scorcese film with leonardo dicaprio and robert dinero - and throwing out the first pitch in the next world series game.

Only a day after the project's launch - the auctions have already raised more than four million dollars - and counting.

Chris martinez, cbs news, los angeles the auction proceeds are being donated to various food banks, including feeding america, meals on wheels, and no kid hungry.

With zoos, aquariums, playgrounds, and theme parks closed -- there isn't a lot for kids to do right now.

The coronavirus outbreak forces just about every attraction across the country to close.

A florida dad can't take his daughters to disney world -- so he's bring the magic of disney to them.

As julia salomone reports -- he's taking a cue right out of mary poppins.

Each sidewalk square is a blank canvass for brian morris.

Brian morris/chalk walk creator: "people have aske me oh you're painting them on there.

No it's just regular chalk.

It's amazing what you can do with water."

With disney world shut down due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Morris brings the magic to his neighborhood... one creation for each day.

Brian morris/chalk walk creator: "i helps unwind at the end of the day and keeps me busy, and keeps my mind active.

And it definitely brings a lot of joy to others i'm able to share that."

ánats of little mermaid chalk videoá he's a construction manager during the day and an artist on the side.

A lot of his work is showcased on his facebook page.

Brian morris/chalk walk creator: "i my spare time, i draw.

I paint.

I do whatever art things i can find."

The idea to draw disney started when he took his daughters outside to color on the driveway.

Brian morris/chalk walk creator: "wound up drawin a koi fish on the driveway that was a huge hit with a few passerby's of our neighbors.

And the wife said hey, why don't we continue this."

And look at this stuff?

Isn't it neat?

You'd think his collections complete?

Brian morris/chalk walk creator: "i' going to keep drawing them as long as everyone keeps liking them."

And with everyone safer at home, just remember.

It is never too late to re-live some childhood fun.

Brian morris/chalk walk creator: "i almost seems it's like a dying art out there with the younger generation so hopefully this will help drive that spirit back."

Julie salomone abc action news.

Morris has posted pictures and videos of his work on his facebook page at-- "studio- art f-l."

