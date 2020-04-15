5 Uplifting COVID-19 Facts for Some Much-Needed Positivity These facts, provided by Best Life, can help us to start to see the light at the end of the tunnel in the age of COVID-19.

1.

Vaccine human testing has started According to the FDA, two biotech companies have begun human trials.

2.

Multiple people over the age of 100 have survived the virus Though the elderly and those who are immunocompromised appear to be the most susceptible, Bill Lapschies, 104, Cornelia Ras, 107, and others have recovered from COVID-19.

3.

New cases have either stopped or flattened in many hotspots New York, Seattle and New Orleans have seen the positive effects of social distancing.

4.

New projections for COVID-19- related deaths are down significantly On March 31, the projected death toll for U.S. citizens was between 100,000 to 240,000.

That number is now down to 60,000.

5.

We have a newfound respect for our health care workers Some communities have even started applauding health care workers from their homes every day at 7 p.m.