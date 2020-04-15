5 Uplifting COVID-19 Facts for
Some Much-Needed Positivity These facts, provided by Best Life,
can help us to start to see the light at
the end of the tunnel in the age of COVID-19.
1.
Vaccine human
testing has started According to the FDA, two biotech
companies have begun human trials.
2.
Multiple people over the age of 100
have survived the virus Though the elderly and those who are
immunocompromised appear to
be the most susceptible, Bill Lapschies, 104,
Cornelia Ras, 107, and others
have recovered from COVID-19.
3.
New cases have either stopped
or flattened in many hotspots New York, Seattle and New Orleans
have seen the positive effects
of social distancing.
4.
New projections for COVID-19-
related deaths are down significantly On March 31, the projected death toll for
U.S. citizens was between 100,000 to 240,000.
That number is now down to 60,000.
5.
We have a newfound respect
for our health care workers Some communities have even started
applauding health care workers from
their homes every day at 7 p.m.