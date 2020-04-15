Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients

Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with 2684 positive cases as on April 14, 2020.

178 deaths have been reported in the state since the outbreak with 18 people having succumbed in the last 24 hours alone.

However, 79% of the deaths in Maharashtra are due to comorbidity, according to data analysed by Maharashtra Medical Education & Drugs Department.

